World Business Watch: Bitcoin once again slips below $20,000

Published: Sep 19, 2022, 11:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Bitcoin on Sunday dropped 1.54% to $19,804, slipping from the 20,000 mark after losing $310 from its previous close. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 58.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.
