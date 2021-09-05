WION VOA Co-Production: Lloyd Austin responds to questions following end of US' longest war

Sep 05, 2021, 11:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's response to reporter questions following the end of America's longest war, and the deadly storm that caused tornadoes and flooding in the Northeast after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.
Read in App