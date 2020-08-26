WION Traveller S4 Episode 5—Sariska's new lease of life

On their first road trip post the lockdown, Meraj and Johan head for the Sariska Tiger Reserve. Defying the odds, six tiger cubs have been born in the reserve in 2020 taking the sanctuary's total count of the big cats up to 21. At this massive yet underrated wildlife reserve Meraj explores an old fort that once gave shelter to Dara Shikoh—Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's ill-fated brother. There's plenty to be done and seen at Sariska, they concur, while ensconced in the plush quarters of Sariska Manor--a brand new boutique hotel.