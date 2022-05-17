WION Sports: Pullela Gopichand on India's historic Thomas cup triumph

Published: May 17, 2022, 08:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Indian Men's Badminton team scripted history on Sunday by winning a maiden Thomas Cup title. The Chief Coach of the National Team- Pullela Gopichand- spoke to WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo on the magnitude of the achievement.
