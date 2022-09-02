WION Fineprint | Man tries to murder Argentina VP, points gun at head and then this happened

Published: Sep 02, 2022, 09:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was unharmed on Thursday when a man with a loaded gun tried to shoot her but the gun did not go off. Molly Gambhir tells you all about this assassination attempt.
