WION Fineprint | Magic Mushrooms can be safely used to treat depression, study finds

Published: Aug 22, 2022, 10:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Magic mushrooms could play an important role in curing depression, with their active ingredient being good at reducing symptoms of depression, according to a small, early-stage study. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
Read in App