WION Fineprint | Diversity makes gains during U.S. Midterms

Published: Nov 09, 2022, 10:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The U.S. Midterms have thrown up a number of firsts. From a Gen Z Congressional Representative to the first female governor for some states. Diversity has made gains during these Midterms. Priyanka Sharma brings you the details
Read in App