WION - FEF INDIA FASHION AWARDS: FASHION FOR GOOD | MS. SUPRIYA CONSUL

Join us as Ms. Supriya Consul, Program Director of Kala Darsana - IGNCA, takes the stage to illuminate the importance of sustainable fashion at the FEF India Fashion Awards, in collaboration with WION. Don't miss her insights as she delves into the theme of 'Fashion For Good' and invites you to tune in for a special episode airing at 2:30 PM on March 3rd. Let's embark on a journey towards a greener, more ethical fashion industry together!