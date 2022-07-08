WION Climate Tracker: Climate change impacts Tuna fish, fishing communities suffer

Published: Jul 08, 2022, 07:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Kenya's fishermen are worried and said that they are running out of tuna fish. Climate change, overfishing by large vessels and a lack of job opportunities for coastal communities draining the Indian ocean off its Yellowfin tuna stocks.
