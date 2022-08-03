WION Climate Tracker | Call for Hippos to join list of most endangered animals

Published: Aug 03, 2022, 08:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Hippos could soon be added to the list of the world's most endangered animals. The population of the semi-aquatic mammal native to sub-Saharan Africa has been dwindling that is because of the increasing climate crisis and the ivory trade.
Read in App