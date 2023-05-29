Will Fumio Kishida dissolve the parliament prematurely?

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may dissolve the parliament prematurely to hold snap elections. A new media poll however has found over 60 percent of responders opposing this move. The poll conducted by Japanese media house Kyoto news has found 60.6 percent of respondents opposing a potential parliamentary dissolution by the Japanese prime minister only 30.2 percent expressed support for the move the survey has sampled 511 landlines and over 2 700 mobile phone linked to eligible voters.