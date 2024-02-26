Wildfires rage across Australia | Jacarandas blooms early in Mexico

Here we bring to you the round up of crucial climate stories from across the globe: Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to provide the required support as the country battles a days-long wildfire emergency that has destroyed homes. Authorities have warned. Meanwhile, In Antarctica, climate change is causing sea ice to deplete drastically. Ice coverage across the continent has dropped to record low levels. The latest data by U.S. National snow and ice data center shows that the past three years have recorded the lowest amount of sea ice around Antarctica. Watch to know more!