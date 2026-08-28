/Why younger americans are paying for baby boomers’ social security

Social Security is one of the most important pillars of the U.S. welfare system, providing monthly benefits to retirees, people with disabilities and eligible family members. But the program's financing model is increasingly under strain. Today's workers fund current beneficiaries through payroll taxes, creating growing concerns about long-term sustainability as the population ages. Critics argue younger generations are carrying a heavier burden while retirees continue to receive benefits that exceed their lifetime contributions. How serious is the challenge, and what reforms are being discussed? Here's what you need to know.