White House's top lawyer to step down, house republicans seeks Joe Biden's emails from archives

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
In the US, the probe against Hunter Biden is ramping up. The White House oversight committee that's leading the investigation is seeking records that allegedly showed that President Joe Biden facilitated his son's business dealing during his time as Vice President.

