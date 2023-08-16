What is 'kidulting' and how does it affect your mental health?

Childhood memories frequently conjure up images of carefree days filled with simple pleasures like popping bubbles and creating imaginary castles. 'Kidulting' is a fascinating fad that is currently sweeping the globe. According to reports, kidulting has gained popularity after the Covid-19 pandemic began. Kidulting refers to adults participating in activities that are usually reserved for kids. Kidulting is the term used to describe the phenomena of older people reliving their childhood memories, particularly those that provided them unbridled joy. It can be seen as a brief suspension of the difficulties of the present while re-connecting with the innocence and delight of earlier times.