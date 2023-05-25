What is India's National Medical Devices Policy 2023?

The Indian healthcare sector is one of the fastest-growing sectors. It has been at the epicentre since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. From technological advancements to geographical expansion, the healthcare sector is witnessing growth. There is, however, a void in India's medical devices industry. As per estimates, 80–85 per cent of medical devices currently sold in India are imported. India’s dependency on imported medical devices has grown to an 'alarming' level.