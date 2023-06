'Saami Saami' the chartbuster from the Indian film 'Pushpa' has been trending once again and this time because 'never have I Ever' actors Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Richa Moorjani were seen dancing to it. The season 4 which is the final season showcases the song and this Indian-American dancer is responsible for the new hook step. Say hello to Joya Kazi.