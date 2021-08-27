Washington state eradicates first 'murder hornet' nest of the year

Aug 27, 2021, 03:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Washington state eradicated its first Asian giant hornet nest of the year by vacuuming out 113 worker hornets and removing bark and decayed wood near the nest, Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) officials said on Thursday (August 26).
Read in App