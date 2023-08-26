Wagner chief Prigozhin is dead. Did Putin order the hit?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, has died in a mysterious plane crash. Prigozhin's death comes two months after he led a failed mutiny against the Kremlin. @VikramChandra tells you how anyone who crosses Putin either dies, or disappears, or is jailed.

