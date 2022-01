We have been telling you about the devastation in the Pacific island nation of Tonga, the 750 square kilometer region suffered an undersea volcanic eruption and then a tsunami crashed ashore but now the region is facing another major challenge that of a possible covid-19 outbreak. Tonga has reported just one case of the virus but with relief workers and aid shipments on their way to the island it has been feared that solving one crisis could give rise to a covid outbreak.