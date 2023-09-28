Visa-free US travel for Israelis from November 30; PM Netanyahu says, 'joyous moment for Israelis'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
The beginning from November 30th, the US government is allowing Israelis visa-free entry while the White House has announced that it is admitting Israel into the country's visa waiver programme and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed this decision.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos