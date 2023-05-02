Vigilante violence snares lives of 13 gang members

13 suspected gang members were beaten to death and set on fire by a mob in Haiti on the 24th of April. It was the most horrific vigilante violence witnessed in the recent history of Haiti. Later the same day, six more gang members were allegedly killed by police and burnt by residents. Law and order situation has increasingly deteriorated in Port-au-Prince since the assassination of former president, Jovenel Moishe, in July 2021. United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, this past Monday, termed the security situation in Haiti comparable to countries at war. Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.