Vietnam records up to 10 inches of rain

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Heavy rains in the nation have turned roads into rivers. Some Hanoi districts recorded up to ten inches of rain. Weather agencies are warning of possible landslides. According to the national weather agency, floods have now become a common phenomenon in Vietnam. The country's drainage systems are struggling to accommodate the rapidly growing population. In Hanoi, the heavy downpour has led to a rapid rise in water levels. Forcing residents to evacuate their homes.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos