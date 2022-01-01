Vehicles Of Tomorrow: Are electric vehicles the most fitting solution?

Today, people can't imagine their life without transportation, but on that road, the world kind of forgot about sustainability. Thankfully, things started changing in the last couple of decades, and nature made us think about new modes of transportation. So, what's next? What will be the vehicles of tomorrow? Well, looking at the current scenario, the most potential technology for the vehicles of the future is battery-electric. But we are still not sure how sustainable even battery-electric vehicles are. We are going to talk to some experts to understand why the electrification of vehicles is a necessity. Is it the most fitting solution? What are the developments that are shaping the EV Sector? And are there any other sustainable options?