Uttarkashi rescue operation in final stage, ambulance on standby

The rescuers have cautiously drilled through debris to reach the 41 trapped workers in the collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas. Ambulances, physicians and chest specialists are among 15 doctors at the site. Watch the story to see how the remaining debris needs to be drilled so that the workers push through a pipe wide enough for them to crawl out. To know more watch this interview with Vaibhav Dange (Policy Expert) and Navin Kumar Bhatnagar ( Former DIG, NDRF).