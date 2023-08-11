videos
US warns of conflict in space, NASA says South Pole may become another 'South China Sea' | WION
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 11, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
The race for space is heating up and world powers are eyeing the moon especially the moon's Southern Pole. Watch the video to know more.
