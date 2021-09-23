US Prez Joe Biden Pledges to donate 500 MN additional Pfizer vaccines tot he world| WION USA Direct

Sep 23, 2021, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
President Joe Biden has said that US will be purchasing 500 million additional doses of Pfizer covid-19 vaccine to distribute to the low and middle income countries across the world.
