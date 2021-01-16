U.S President Joe Biden promises to do better than Trump to curb the virus

Jan 16, 2021, 09.05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
U.S President Joe Biden has said that he will increase the production of syringes and other supplies to ramp-up the vaccination process against the COVID-19 in the country. Biden promises to do better than Trump to curb the virus
Read in App