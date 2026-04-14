/US Navy Begins Blockade of Iranian Ports

United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration had received a call "from the other side" over Iran, claiming that the leadership in Tehran was eager to negotiate after the launch of the US Navy's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to reporters at the US White House in capital Washington, the president remarked that Iran would "like to make a deal very badly". Trump's comments came hours after the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and after marathon talks in Pakistan over the weekend failed to yield an agreement.