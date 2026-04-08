/US-Iran War | US Official: Ceasefire Will Kick in When Hormuz Strait Opens

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 06:45 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 06:45 IST
A senior U.S. official has confirmed that a ceasefire in the ongoing US‑Iran war will take effect only once the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz is fully reopened, linking the pause in fighting directly to the restoration of maritime traffic through the chokepoint. The deal under discussion ties the halt in hostilities to Iran allowing safe passage through Hormuz, which had been effectively blocked amid escalating military clashes earlier in the conflict.