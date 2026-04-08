/US-Iran War: Two-Week Ceasefire Subject to Opening of Hormuz Strait

In the ongoing US‑Iran conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a conditional two‑week ceasefire, agreeing to suspend planned attacks on Iran if Tehran agrees to completely, immediately and safely reopen the Strait of Hormuz ,a vital global shipping route that Iran had effectively blocked amid hostilities. The agreement, reached just before a looming U.S. military deadline, was made possible through regional mediation, particularly by Pakistan, and is framed as a “double‑sided ceasefire”.