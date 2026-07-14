/US-Iran War: Trump wants reimbursement from Gulf allies

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 15:12 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 15:12 IST
US President Donald Trump has said Gulf allies should reimburse the United States for the costs of protecting regional security amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The remarks come as tensions rise across the Middle East, with Washington increasing military operations and focusing on strategic areas including the Strait of Hormuz. The demand has sparked debate over defence spending, US commitments in the Gulf, and the future of American involvement in the region.