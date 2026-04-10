/US-Iran War: Pakistan Prepares To Host High-Stakes US-Iran Peace Talks

High-stakes peace negotiations between the United States and Iran are set to begin in Islamabad, with U.S. Vice President JD Vance leading the American delegation. The talks aim to stabilize the fragile ceasefire and explore a pathway toward a longer-term agreement after weeks of escalation across West Asia. Key issues expected to be discussed include maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, ceasefire compliance, and broader regional tensions, as both sides attempt to prevent a return to conflict.