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US-Iran War: Iran War Pushes US Borrowing Costs Higher

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 10, 2026, 11:00 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 11:00 IST
The war with Iran is now hitting Americans where it hurts…borrowing costs. The pressure isn’t limited to housing. Auto loans and credit cards are also feeling the heat.

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