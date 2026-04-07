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US-Iran War: Iran's Kharg Island Targeted With Multiple Strikes

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 19:30 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 19:30 IST
US President Donald Trump says a “whole civilization will die tonight” as his imposed Tuesday 8 p.m. ET deadline on Iran to make a deal and open the Strait of Hormuz approaches. But, he added, “maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?” The US struck military targets overnight on Iran’s strategic Kharg Island — from which almost all the country’s oil is exported — according to a US official, who added the strikes did not target oil facilities.

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