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US-Iran War Fallout: Rising Demand for Prosthetic Care

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 10, 2026, 11:45 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 11:45 IST
The cost of war is usually measured in billions spent on militaries, disrupted trade, and market failure. But the true casualty is the lives lost and the injuries sustained.

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