World DNA US-Iran trade: Donald Trump says he wants a deal with Iran

by WION Video Team
07 Feb 2025 09:15 IST

Donald Trump expresses interest in negotiating a deal with Iran to improve trade relations. The statement signals a potential shift in US-Iran economic policies amid ongoing tensions.