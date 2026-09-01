/US-Iran standoff: Trump's Kharg Island warning, UN calls for restraint after fresh clashes

Tensions between the US and Iran are rising again. President Trump says the option of limited strikes remains on the table, after Vice President Vance said Trump's AI-generated Kharg Island video was meant as a direct message to Tehran. Iran, meanwhile, insists diplomacy is only possible once trust is rebuilt, accusing Washington of issuing threats instead. The UN has called for restraint following fresh fighting, even as the US pushes G20 nations to economically isolate Iran further.