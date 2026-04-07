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US Inflation Pressures Rise on Iran War

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 11:15 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 11:15 IST
The conflict with Iran has caused U.S. fuel prices to surge, with diesel reaching over 5.5 dollars per gallon. That is driving up transportation and logistics costs significantly.

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