/US Hiding Iran War Casualties? Report Alleges Pentagon Cover-Up

Serious questions are being raised about the true scale of U.S. military casualties in the ongoing Iran conflict. A report by The Intercept claims that the number of American troops killed or injured could be far higher than officially disclosed. While U.S. Central Command has acknowledged over 300 wounded personnel, independent estimates suggest the figure could be closer to 750. An anonymous defence official has even alleged a “cover-up,” accusing the military of releasing outdated or incomplete casualty data. Meanwhile, officials have declined to provide clear figures on fatalities.