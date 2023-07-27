US govt is in possession of UFOs and non-human bodies: Whistleblower tells Congress

An ex-Air Force intelligence official told Congress on Wednesday that the US has been hiding a long-running programme that recovers and decodes unidentified flying objects. The Pentagon refuted his allegations. Retired Maj. David Grusch's eagerly awaited appearance before a House Oversight subcommittee marked Congress' most recent venture into the subject of UAPs, or "unidentified aerial phenomena," the term the U.S. government employs in place of "unidentified flying objects."