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US Gas Reaches Asia, Skips Hormuz and Panama

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 12:57 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 12:57 IST
Total-energies has shipped the first cargo from Mexico's Energia Costa Azul, or ECA, LNG terminal in Baja California. Here the geography matters more than the volume.

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