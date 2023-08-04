US: Former President Trump's new judge Tanya Chutkan is a tough January 6 sentencer

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
A federal judge who has emerged as one of the strongest authorities against rioters who took part in the January 6 insurgency at the United States Capitol will shortly meet with her most high-profile defendant: Donald Trump. Tanya Chutkan, a 2014 Obama appointee, was assigned to oversee the case on Tuesday after a federal grand jury indicted the former president on four counts related to his attempt to sabotage the 2020 presidential election, including conspiracy and obstruction of official proceedings.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos