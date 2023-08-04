US: Former President Trump's new judge Tanya Chutkan is a tough January 6 sentencer

A federal judge who has emerged as one of the strongest authorities against rioters who took part in the January 6 insurgency at the United States Capitol will shortly meet with her most high-profile defendant: Donald Trump. Tanya Chutkan, a 2014 Obama appointee, was assigned to oversee the case on Tuesday after a federal grand jury indicted the former president on four counts related to his attempt to sabotage the 2020 presidential election, including conspiracy and obstruction of official proceedings.