LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US designates Baloch Liberation Army, Majid Brigade as foreign terrorist organisation
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 12, 2025, 12:59 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 12:59 IST
US designates Baloch Liberation Army, Majid Brigade as foreign terrorist organisation
Videos Aug 12, 2025, 12:59 IST

US designates Baloch Liberation Army, Majid Brigade as foreign terrorist organisation

The United States is designating separatist group the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as a foreign terrorist organisation, the US Department of State said on Monday.

Trending Topics

trending videos