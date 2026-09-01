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US army secretary Dan Driscoll resigns from White House

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 12:50 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 12:50 IST
US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll steps down by the end of the year after months of tensions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

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