UNSC rejects Russian resolution demanding probe into Nord Stream blast

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday rejected Russia's resolution calling for an independent inquiry into last year's sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Three UNSC members, namely Russia, China and Brazil, voted yes for the resolution, while the remaining 12 members abstained from voting. As per AFP the resolution called for the creation of a commission to "conduct a comprehensive, transparent and impartial international investigation of all aspects of the act of sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, including identification of its perpetrators, sponsors, organisers and accomplices."