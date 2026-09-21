/UNICEF finds 1.5 million Pakistani children faced online abuse, 85% knew their abuser

A new UNICEF report reveals nearly 1 in 16 internet-using children in Pakistan, roughly 1.5 million kids aged 12-17, experienced online sexual exploitation in just one year. Most disturbingly, 85% of perpetrators were already known to their victims. The abuse often starts innocently, through online games or friendly chats, before escalating into coercion. With 71% of victims staying silent due to stigma and fear, UNICEF is calling for stronger protections across schools, platforms, and law enforcement.