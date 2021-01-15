UN urge US to revoke blacklisting of Yemen's Houthis

Jan 15, 2021, 10.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Three top United Nations officials all called on the United States on Thursday to revoke its decision to designate Yemen's Houthis a foreign terrorist organization, warning it would push the country into a large-scale famine and chill peace efforts.
