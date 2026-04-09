/UN: Gulf Nations Could Lose $200 Billion From Iran War

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 23:30 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 23:30 IST
The ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran is inflicting deep economic pain far beyond the battlefield. A new United Nations study estimates that Gulf nations could lose nearly $200 billion in economic output as regional growth contracts and jobs are threatened. Meanwhile, war spending in the region is also steep: Israel’s defence costs are nearing $15 billion, and US operational outlays are mounting as the conflict drags on.