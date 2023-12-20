videos
UK PM Rishi Sunak faces another by-elections
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 20, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
United Kingdom to head for the General Elections in 2024. UK PM Rishi Sunak is expected to call for the polls next year. However, there is no clarity on the exact date yet.
